Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What does your crystal ball tell you about some highly anticipated UFC bouts?

UFC Fight Night will take place Saturday night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and fans can have a stake in the action by playing the “UFC Fight Night Challenge” predictive game NESN is hosting on its gaming site, Games.NESN.com.

Top-ranked men’s welterweight Tyron Woodley will take on sixth-ranked Gilbert Burns in the main event. The card also includes a women’s flyweight bout between Katlyn Chookagian and Antonina Shevchenkov, a men’s catchweight matchup between Billy Quarantillo and Spike Carlyle and much more.

Sign up now to play, and make your picks on each fight’s winner and total rounds. You can score yourself some swag through a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/USA TODAY Sports Images