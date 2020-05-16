Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UFC is back in flow, and the hits will keep coming.

UFC Fight Night will take place Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and fans can join the fun by playing the “UFC Fight Night Challenge” predictive game NESN is hosting on its new gaming site, Games.NESN.com.

Eighth-ranked Alistair Overeem will take on ninth-ranked Walt Harris in the main event, which is bound to shake up the Heavyweight division. The main card also features Claudio Gadelha versus Angela Hill in the Women’s Straweight division, and Dan Ige will take on Edson Barboza in a Featherweight bout.

Sign up now to play, and make your picks on each fight’s winner and total rounds. You can score yourself some swag through a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store.

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images