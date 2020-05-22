It’s time to put your growing knowledge of German soccer to good use.

Round 27 of the restarted 2019-20 Bundesliga season is underway, with Hertha Berlin Vs. Union Berlin Live in the books and an exciting slate of matchups to come over the rest of the weekend. Borussia Monchengladbach will play Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg will meet Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will take on Eintracht Frankfurt are Saturday’s marquee games. Sunday’s Bundesliga contests include Schalke versus Augsburg, Mainz versus Red Bull Leipzig and Cologne versus Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Viewers at have a stake in the action, too, thanks to NESN Games, as they can pick each game’s winner or opt for a draw. The winner of our “Bundesliga Pick 6” contest will win a $25 online gift code to the ’47 online store going to the victor.

