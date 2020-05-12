Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CC Sabathia clearly has been hitting the gym.

The retired New York Yankees star spent the latter half of his career as one of the heavier pitchers in the game. However, since retiring, Sabathia has slimmed down and now looks completely unrecognizable.

Check out this photo recently shared by Dave Paladino, a New Jersey-based celebrity trainer:

What a transformation by the 39-year-old.

In other baseball news, owners Monday approved a proposal for the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting in early July.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images