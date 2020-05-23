Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Borussia Monchengladbach fans’ actions are speaking louder than their chants.

Around 13,000 Supporters of the German soccer club paid €19 (around $21) each to place a cardboard cut-out photo of themselves inside Borussia Park, their home stadium. The Bundesliga (German league) has resumed its 2019-20 season, following a pause of two-plus months due to the coronavirus outbreak, but fans can’t attend games for the time being. Local charities benefit from Monchengladbach’s novel scheme, which allows fans to buy their way into the stadium and produce the unique setting viewers of Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Bayer Leverkusen witnessed.

The sun is shining. The boys are all warmed up. We're just about ready to go in Gladbach! 😎#GladToBeBach #BMGB04 pic.twitter.com/1xtQ3EPgDq — Gladbach (@borussia_en) May 23, 2020

13.000 Pappkameraden, damit niemand vergisst, dass ihr normalerweise hierhin gehört. 💚 Gemeinsam für Borussia – auf geht's ins erste Heimspiel nach dem Re-Start! 💪 #FohlenKlassiker #BMGB04 pic.twitter.com/22IRdyz0af — Borussia (@borussia) May 23, 2020

The cardboard-cut-out idea has been a hit with fans, not only of Monchengladbach but also of other teams, which can participate in the Borussia Park fundraiser.

“The campaign organizers are regularly overrun with orders; we can hardly keep up trying to install them all,” Monchengladbach fan representative Thomas Weinmann told Bundesliga.com last week. “But we’re obviously delighted with the overwhelming support it’s received.”

However, Monchengladbach didn’t thrill the novel supporters, as it lost 3-1 to Leverkusen.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images