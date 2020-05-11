Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By the time quarantine ends, everyone’s going to look like Johnny Damon (when he was on the Boston Red Sox).

It’s been two months since quarantine started, sending some people to even cut their own hair due to barbershops and salons being closed. At this point, it’s unknown when quarantine will end. But one thing’s for sure, offices are going to look much different when this all is said and done.

NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz tackled this topic on her newest edition of “Quarantine News Conference” as she “chatted” with multiple Boston Bruins players about how Jake DeBrusk’s hair is holding up.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images