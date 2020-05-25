Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary gave sports fans something to look forward to every Sunday night.

But “The Match,” which featured professional golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, along with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, on Sunday gave fans some live sports to cheer for. And it delivered.

Both sports fans and media members alike took to Twitter after Woods-Manning earned the win to share how much they enjoyed the 18-hole charity match.

Here’s what some had to say:

What a cool match. The golf ranged from silly to serious. The banter was solid. Tiger was dialed. Phil did an instructional video. Manning almost made ace. Brady holed out, split his pants, won a long-drive with 3-wood. Fun. Entertaining. Competitive. Raised millions for charity. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) May 25, 2020

For about 3.5 hours this was delightful nonsense and now it's balls-to-the-wall golf with actual tension. Can't believe how much fun this has been. — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) May 24, 2020

We haven’t had much of live sports for months. #TheMatch has been great TV. Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, and everyone involved put on a great show. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 25, 2020

What a great time. #TheMatch was awesome. — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) May 25, 2020

That was awesome. Would watch another one. Loved the alternate ball on the back 9. Phil will be the best golf broadcaster of all time. Brady redeemed himself. Manning just comes off as a great guy. Tiger is terrific TV all the time. #success — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) May 25, 2020

That was spectacular. Unbelievable respect to all four of those guys, and everyone involved in putting it together. #TheMatch2 — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) May 25, 2020

That was unbelievably well done. Horrible conditions, and they made it work. The banter was great, the pro tips, the competition down the stretch, and JT on analysis, all excellent #TheMatch — Daryl Jeannetti (@DarylJeannetti) May 25, 2020

That was fun. I miss sports on Sunday’s so much 😥 #TheMatch2 — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) May 25, 2020

That was fun — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) May 25, 2020

I know we're supposed to hate and criticize everything but The Match II ruled — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 25, 2020

I was just on the edge of my seat watching a charity golf match. That was a lot of fun. Can't wait for the feeling once pro sports are back — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 25, 2020

Not gonna lie. That was pretty fun to watch. #TheMatch2 — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) May 25, 2020

The #CapitalOnesTheMatch featuring Woods, Mickelson, Manning and Brady was even better than I thought it could be. As entertaining and fun 5 hours as you’ll get as a sports fan! So great! #TigervsPhil #TheMatch2 #memorialdayweekend2020 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) May 25, 2020

We couldn’t agree more.

Thumbnail photo via Handout Photo by Getty Images for The Match via USA TODAY Sports Images