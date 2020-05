Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN’s Michaela Vernava goes one-on-one with MMA Fighting’s Jose Youngs to discuss the state of the UFC’s heavyweight and lightweight divisions following the wins of Francis Ngannou and Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

Listen to the full conversation in the video above.

