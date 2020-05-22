Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL is set to begin its 2020 season Sept. 10. And even though that’s still four months away, one NFL team is taking precautions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday announced they would be selling just 50 percent of their tickets for home games.

“We are holding back 50 percent of the individual game ticket sales inventory because we are preparing for possible social distancing scenarios this year at Heinz Field,” Steelers PR director Burt Lauten said, via MassLive’s Chris Mason.

Pittsburgh, so far, is the only known team to put restrictions on ticket sales.

There’s no telling what the pandemic will look like in September, or if the league as a whole will need to take similar precautions. Of course, there’s still a possibility games will begin without fans.

Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images