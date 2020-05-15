Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Blake Snell’s comments about starting the Major League Baseball season aren’t sitting well with Stephen A Smith.

The Tampa Bay Rays starter ranted during a Twitch stream about how he would not take a further paycut to play this season, especially when he’s putting himself at risk by working. Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper agreed, publicly supporting Snell for his comments.

While the comments, in a vacuum, aren’t necessarily ridiculous, the optics of a professional athlete like Snell lamenting a pay cut when he makes millions and unemployment in the United States is skyrocketing aren’t great.

That was a sticking point for Smith during Friday’s “First Take” on ESPN, as he ripped Snell.

“I mean, what are you doing? You shut the hell up and let your players’ association speak,” Smith shouted. “You shut the hell up. You signed a $50 million contract, you can’t tell people at time when 33 million people-plus are on unemployment at this time, you can’t sit up there and (say), ‘Oh, I’ve got to get mine. I can’t accept half of $7 million.’ Shut up, that’s just dumb. Period.”

When co-host Max Kellerman noted that Snell’s new and far more lucrative contract hadn’t kicked in yet, Smith fired back.

“Bryce Harper said something, Max,” Smith said. “Bryce Harper said something. Bryce Harper agreed with him publicly. You just signed for $300 million-plus, a 13-year guaranteed contract. Why are you opening your mouth? Shut up. Shut up.”

"You just signed for $300 million plus. … Why are you opening your mouth? SHUT UP!"@stephenasmith is not having it with Blake Snell and Bryce Harper's recent comments. pic.twitter.com/aN3klpJIs3 — First Take (@FirstTake) May 15, 2020

The league and players’ association currently are negotiating a proposal that would bring the season back in July.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images