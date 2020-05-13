Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin doesn’t have time for anti-maskers.

The WWE legend posted a photo to his Instagram on Wednesday of himself wearing a custom Alabama football protective mask while driving around the streets of Los Angeles. His apparent concern for COVID-19 is justified, as densely populated Southern California is more at risk than other areas for a serious coronavirus outbreak.

Nevertheless, one fan was bold enough to criticize Stone Cold for his decision to wear a mask. Let’s just say that was a poor decision.

Here’s the Instagram:

“Running errands on the mean streets of LA. Friend of mine made me this custom (Alabama football) mask. The mask is cool but she made it a little too small. So it cuts off the circulation to my ears. My ears are actually crimson. Since she is a (Clemson football) fan, I figured she ribbed me on purpose. #staysafe #rolltide #fordfocus”

And here’s the fan’s reply:

“The mask goes against your reputation! Stay strong, be a rebel, and do not conform! Cool mas, but strip off the communism!”

Austin’s reply was short, but nonetheless awesome.

“Shut up dude,” he said.

Well done, Stone Cold. Well done.

To the fan’s credit, he didn’t double down with an equally obnoxious message. Rather, he replied, “Still a fan dude,” along with flex and thumb-up emojis.

So, what did we learn today?

Something most already knew: Don’t mess with Stone Cold.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Stevenaustinbsr