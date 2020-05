Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this episode of “The TC & Jerry Podcast,” Tom Caron and Jerry Remy discuss the challenges for MLB beginning the 2020 season.

They also discuss what has gone into MLB work stoppages in the past before revisiting the time Remy went 5-for-5 against the Oakland Athletics in 1979. Finally, Caron gets to the bottom of why Remy hates playing golf.