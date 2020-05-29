Texas will allow fans to experience live sports should they come back this summer.

Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday, who already gave the go-ahead for sports to resume May 31, announced he would allow outdoor stadiums to operate at 25 percent capacity beginning in June. Fans will not be allowed at indoor facilities.

This order is specific to the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers given the fact they all play in an arena with a retractable roof.

Most of the sports world has been on hold since March, but both the NBA and NHL have been making progress to return this summer. The NFL’s 2020 season is set to kick off in September, while Major League Baseball still is working on how to begin the new campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images