Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Texas will allow fans to experience live sports should they come back this summer.

Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday, who already gave the go-ahead for sports to resume May 31, announced he would allow outdoor stadiums to operate at 25 percent capacity beginning in June. Fans will not be allowed at indoor facilities.

🚨Breaking🚨 Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a new proclamation that will allow professional sports teams to host fans in their respective outdoor stadium up to 25% capacity. Spectators are not permitted for indoor events. @12NewsNow — Mike Canizales (@mcan409) May 28, 2020

This order is specific to the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers given the fact they all play in an arena with a retractable roof.

Most of the sports world has been on hold since March, but both the NBA and NHL have been making progress to return this summer. The NFL’s 2020 season is set to kick off in September, while Major League Baseball still is working on how to begin the new campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images