“The Last Dance” has taken the sports world by storm.
As the majority of sports leagues throughout the world continue to sit back in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN’s documentary series on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls squad led by Michael Jordan has given fans a much-needed outlet in these trying times.
Newton’s own Jason Hehir has been the director behind the scenes putting together this monumental series. In the latest edition of “NESN After Hours,” Hehir sat down with NESN’s Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia to talk about the process and some of his favorite moments throughout production.
Check out the full segment above!
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images