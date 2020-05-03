Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are you ready to binge some of “The Last Dance”?

ESPN on Sunday will re-air Episodes 3 and 4 of its 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series back-to-back before the premiers of Episodes 5 and 6. Whether you missed the most recent episodes or simply want to experience them for a second time, tuning in to the rebroadcasts will offer helpful context before “The Last Dance” story continues at 9 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full “Last Dance” schedule:

For your planning purposes… pic.twitter.com/yrcnIg0L8Y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2020

Episodes 3 and 4 primarily explored Dennis Rodman, the most enigmatic member of the 1990s Chicago Bulls, as well one of the dynasty’s most indispensable players. Of course, the two episodes also offered a fascinating look at Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls.

Here’s how to rewatch Episodes 3 and 4 “The Last Dance” episodes online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 3 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images