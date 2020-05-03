Are you ready to binge some of “The Last Dance”?
ESPN on Sunday will re-air Episodes 3 and 4 of its 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series back-to-back before the premiers of Episodes 5 and 6. Whether you missed the most recent episodes or simply want to experience them for a second time, tuning in to the rebroadcasts will offer helpful context before “The Last Dance” story continues at 9 p.m. ET.
Here’s the full “Last Dance” schedule:
For your planning purposes… pic.twitter.com/yrcnIg0L8Y
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2020
Episodes 3 and 4 primarily explored Dennis Rodman, the most enigmatic member of the 1990s Chicago Bulls, as well one of the dynasty’s most indispensable players. Of course, the two episodes also offered a fascinating look at Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls.
Here’s how to rewatch Episodes 3 and 4 “The Last Dance” episodes online and on TV:
When: Sunday, May 3 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
