It’s that time of the week again.

ESPN on Sunday will re-air Episodes 5 and 6 of “The Last Dance,” its 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series, back-to-back before the premiers of Episodes 7 and 8. Re-watching the episodes will provide useful context before “The Last Dance” story continues at 9 p.m. ET.

Episodes 5 and 6 primarily explored Jordan’s relationship with late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, as well as Jordan’s mindset ahead of his second retirement. Of course, fans also were treated to plenty of fascinating, behind-the-scenes footage from the Chicago Bulls dynasty

Here’s how to rewatch Episodes 5 and 6 “The Last Dance” episodes online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images