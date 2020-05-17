Are you ready to binge “The Last Dance?”
ESPN’s wildly popular, 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series wraps up Sunday night with Episodes 9 and 10. Before the airing of the final episodes, ESPN will re-broadcast Episodes 7 and 8, both of which were captivating.
So, whether you need to catch up before the documentary concludes or you just want to re-live two great episodes, you probably should tune in Sunday evening.
Here’s how to rewatch Episodes 7 and 8 of “The Last Dance” online and on TV:
When: Sunday, May 17 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
