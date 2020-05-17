Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There only is one episode left of “The Last Dance.”

ESPN on Sunday night will air the final episode of of its wildly popular Michael Jordan documentary series. It’s been a long dance, but one sports fans no doubt are glad to have taken.

Like Episode 9, Episode 10 will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Jordan’s final days with the Chicago Bulls, as well as the lead-up to his second retirement.

Get ready for one final, massive dose of nostalgia.

Here’s how to watch Episode 10 of “The Last Dance” online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images