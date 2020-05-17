There only is one episode left of “The Last Dance.”

ESPN on Sunday night will air the final episode of of its wildly popular Michael Jordan documentary series. It’s been a long dance, but one sports fans no doubt are glad to have taken.

Like Episode 9, Episode 10 will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Jordan’s final days with the Chicago Bulls, as well as the lead-up to his second retirement.

Get ready for one final, massive dose of nostalgia.

Here’s how to watch Episode 10 of “The Last Dance” online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images