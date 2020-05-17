There only is one episode left of “The Last Dance.”
ESPN on Sunday night will air the final episode of of its wildly popular Michael Jordan documentary series. It’s been a long dance, but one sports fans no doubt are glad to have taken.
One Last Dance.
Let's do this. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/BzRuklRw9F
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 17, 2020
Like Episode 9, Episode 10 will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Jordan’s final days with the Chicago Bulls, as well as the lead-up to his second retirement.
Get ready for one final, massive dose of nostalgia.
Here’s how to watch Episode 10 of “The Last Dance” online and on TV:
When: Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
More “The Last Dance”: Biggest Takeaways From Episodes 7 And 8
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images