Like you, we can’t get enough of “The Last Dance.”

Immediately following the premier of Episode 5, ESPN will debut Episode 6 of its wildly popular, 10-part Michael Jordan Documentary series. After that, only four episodes will remain.

Will Episode 6 be as good as the rest? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch Episode 6 of “The Last Dance” online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 3 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

