It’s time to go dancing, NBA fans.

ESPN on Sunday will air Episodes 7 and 8 of “The Last Dance,” its wildly popular 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series. Rebroadcasts of Episodes 5 and 6 will air just before.

The new episodes promise to explore Jordan’s foray into professional baseball, as well as his mindset ahead of his second retirement. Of course, fans also can expect plenty of great footage from the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty.

"He was pushing us all to be better, cause he wanted to win. And guess what… it worked." The Last Dance continues Sunday, May 10 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/YnX89wkZkF — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2020

👀📺 Episodes 7 & 8 of The Last Dance begin TONIGHT at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/anWYGB4gxy — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2020

Will Episodes 7 and 8 be as fascinating as the previous six installments? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to rewatch Episodes 7 and 8 “The Last Dance” episodes online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images