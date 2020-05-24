Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s match day for four of the most famous athletes on the planet.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will square off with Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady on Sunday in The Match: Champions for Charity at Medalist Golf Club in Florida. Money raised before, during and after the event will go toward various COVID-19 relief efforts.

The match will feature unique, one-off competitions, like the “one-club challenge”. It should be a lot of fun, especially if Brady lets loose for a minute.

Oh, and Charles Barkley and Justin Thomas will be involved in the telecast which, unlike the first “match” between Woods and Mickelson, won’t require pay-per-view purchase to watch.

Here’s how to watch The Match 2:

When: Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images