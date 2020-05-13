Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Would bad blood highlight a hypothetical matchup between Tacko Fall and Michael Jordan on an NBA court?

The Ringer’s Haley O’Shaughnessy named the Boston Celtics center oamong modern-day players whom the NBA legend would have hated if their respective careers coincided. O’Shaughnessy has concluded from watching ESPN’s “The Last Dance” that Jordan would have despised today’s players, but she believes Fall’s cult-hero status would annoyed Jordan so much that he’d respond with a mind-boggling scoring barrage in a hypothetical Chicago Bulls vs. Celtics matchup.

“Unforgivable sin: Is nothing sacred? Imagine (the likely scenario of) fans voting Tacko into the All-Star Game,” O’Shaughnessy wrote Monday. “It’s not Tacko’s fault that they need to be taught a lesson, but it’s not Jordan’s fault that it’s not Tacko’s fault.

“Jordan’s revenge: Score 89 points on the Celtics in their next meeting, one for every inch of Tacko’s 7-foot-5 frame.”

Fall, an undrafted rookie, was the darling of the 2019 NBA Summer League due to his towering frame and engaging personality, and his popularity only has spiked since his NBA debut in December. Given Jordan’s ferociously competitive mindset, it’s reasonable to believe Fall’s fame might have irked him.

However, the idea of Jordan scoring 89 points on the Celtics as payback seems to be a step too far in any realm other than an imaginary one.

