Rafael Devers is very young, with the baby face and happy-go-lucky attitude to prove it. But the body of work he’s provided this early into his career suggest a long, successful tenure in Major League Baseball.

The Red Sox on Tuesday posted a video with some stats that show just how impressive their third actually basemen is.

Last season, Devers became the 12th player in MLB history to record a batting average over .300, more than 30 home runs, 100 RBIs and 100 runs scored all before their 23rd birthday.

He set single-season records at his position for his club, scoring 32 home runs, 54 doubles, 90 extra-base hits and 359 total bases during 2019. His extra base hits position him third in Red Sox history, just one behind David Ortiz.

With more than 200 hits, Devers is the youngest Boston Red Sox player in history to record that many in a season, surely earning that contract renewal back in March.

It’s a shame this season will likely be cut short due to the coronavirus, because we can’t wait to see if Devers has continued to improve.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images