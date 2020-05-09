Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron has been a fixture in Boston for the last 16 seasons.

The 34-year-old Bergeron has tallied his fair share of game-winning goals, recorded some angle-defying assists and, perhaps most importantly, helped the B’s hoist the Stanley Cup.

And while fans are likely well-aware of Bergeron’s success in Boston, one career stat from The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa further depicts just that.

Here’s what Shinzawa wrote Friday.

Bergeron has 869 points in 1,089 games, giving him a 0.80 points-per-game average. Only 67 other forwards in NHL history meet or exceed Bergeron’s career achievements in all three categories. Forty-three of them are in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Four of them, like Bergeron, are active: Alex Ovechkin (1,278 points/1,152 games/1.11 points per game), Jason Spezza (940/1,123/0.84), Eric Staal (1,021/1,240/0.82) and Joe Thornton (1,509/1,636/0.92).

That’s some pretty good company.

Bergeron is certainly hoping to add to those numbers during the 2019-20 season, despite the NHL not yet having announced an official plan for its return.

