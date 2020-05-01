One quarterback-needy team hasn’t yet shut down the idea of bringing in Andy Dalton.

No, we’re not talking about the New England Patriots.

The Bengals on Thursday released Dalton after nine seasons in Cincinnati. Shortly after Dalton’s release, it was reported both the Patriots and the Jaguars were interested in the veteran signal-caller.

During a Friday appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone made it clear Gardner Minshew II currently is the team’s starting QB, but it doesn’t sound like that’s set in stone.

“Yeah, he’s our quarterback, there’s no doubt about it,” Marrone said when asked about the Jags’ quarterback situation, as transcribed by NFL.com. “But one of the things that we’re doing is we’re still looking to make sure that we’re upgraded at each position. So we’re still looking. There are some veterans out there that we might look at to bring in along with the young guys that we have.”

"He's our QB there’s no doubt about it..but one of the things were doing, were still looking to make sure were upgraded at each position. There are some vets out there we might look at to bring in."@Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on Gardner Minshew. pic.twitter.com/RCRXaXGHQJ — GMFB (@gmfb) May 1, 2020

It certainly would make sense for Jacksonville to kick the tires on Dalton. The Jaguars’ new offensive coordinator, Jay Gruden, was the Bengals OC for Dalton’s first three seasons in Cincinnati. Dalton set career highs in both passing yards and touchdown passes for a season in 2013, Gruden’s final campaign in Southwest Ohio.

Minshew impressed at times over the course of his rookie season, but the jury probably still is out on whether he truly is a franchise quarterback. Beating out a proven veteran in training camp would provide a level of assurance to the Jaguars. If not, Minshew likely could benefit from learning under the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

All things considered, Jacksonville sure appears to be the likeliest landing spot for Dalton.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images