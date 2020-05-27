Kamaru Usman wants to silence the UFC’s biggest trash talkers.

The UFC welterweight champion wants to defend his belt as early as July against either Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal.

“This is what I have to say: Both (McGregor and Masvidal),” Usman told ESPN. “Both guys are champions of Twitter, talking (expletive) on Twitter. In the history (of MMA), who has ever said no to a title shot? I’m that guy. I’m the boogeyman who these guys are saying no to a title shot against. And they better remain quiet.”

Usman claims he has already offered Masvidal a shot at the belt, but the Nigerian feels the “BMF” champion is more interested in a rematch with Nate Diaz. He also said McGregor, who is an active trash-talker on social media, has lately become silent about wanting the welterweight crown.

“Jorge Masvidal, you had an opportunity on April 18, May 9, June and now July. You want to fight Nate — a fight that wasn’t even competitive. And Conor, you said you wanted to be the king of the 170-pound division. Now you’re quiet. So you know what? Just remain quiet. I’ve given both of you a shot, and none of you have taken it.”

Usman last fought at UFC 245, when he defeated Colby Covington for his first title defense. McGregor has expressed interest in fighting this summer after he knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246 in January.

Usman opened as a heavy favorite in hypothetical matchups against McGregor and Masvidal. He is a -350 favorite against “The Notorious” (+285 underdog) and a -260 favorite against Masvidal (+200 underdog).

