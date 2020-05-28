Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Add Tiger Woods to the list of superstars who will have a documentary.

HBO will air a four-hour, two-episode docuseries on the golfer, Armen Keteyian, co-author of “Tiger Woods” said on the “Burst Your Bubble” podcast Thursday.

Keteyian did not give a lot of information regarding what the documentary will entail. But he did make an interesting comment about when it may air.

“Don’t be surprised if it airs right around the Masters in November,” he said, via Golf Digest.

The Masters, which was supposed to take place in April, now is set to be played in November. So Woods fans could have a lot to look forward to in that month.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images