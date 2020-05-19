The second installment of “The Match” is poised to be great, but the lead up to the highly anticipated event has been awfully entertaining in its own right.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning seemingly haven’t missed an opportunity to roast one another before they renew their rivalry on the links. Brady has taken a handful of jabs at Manning on social media, while the latter couldn’t help but give the former grief about his bizarre gaffes in Tampa Bay.

TB12 continued the war of words Monday, but his latest dig also took a jab at one of Manning’s former teams.

“…You know, I think if he makes a putt, I’m just worried about them pumping crowd noise in there — if he starts making putts — like they used to at the RCA Dome,” Brady said. “I think I’m ready to deal with kind of anything that comes up. I think there’s a degree of mental toughness that comes into this. He’ll make his fair share of shots, there’s no doubt about that.”

Brady thinks Peyton might have some tricks up his sleeve just like back in the day 😂 Tune into #CapitalOnesTheMatch on May 24 at 3pm ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/dCCf1SqiK5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2020

Well played.

Brady, Manning, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are set for a 3 p.m. ET tee-off this Sunday at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. All proceeds for the event will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images