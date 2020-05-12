Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After coming up short the past three years, Richard Seymour finally earned his long-awaited red jacket.

The New England Patriots on Monday announced Seymour as the newest member of the franchise’s Hall of Fame. It’s a well-deserved honor for the former defensive lineman, who was a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams in Foxboro, where he was named to five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro squads.

Shortly after the news of Seymour’s selection broke, Bill Belichick released a praise-filled statement in honor of New England’s top pick from 2001. The Patriots promptly shared Belichick’s message to their official Instagram page, which elicited a salute from Tom Brady.

“Love Big Sey!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ congrats and one of the original Edgers!!!!” Brady wrote.

Brady, of course, will one day join Seymour in the Patriots Hall of Fame. It’s anyone’s guess when, however, as it’s become near-impossible to project when the star signal-caller might call it a career.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images