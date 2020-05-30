Tom Brady might not live in New England anymore, but he made an impact on a Connecticut school’s commencement ceremonies Saturday morning.

The Forman School, a private boarding school for students with learning disabilities in Litchfield, Conn., held their graduation online — which, of course, has become the norm this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And during the virtual ceremony, the former Patriots quarterback popped in to deliver the commencement address.

According to The Boston Globe, which obtained the video of his speech, Brady covered everything in his address from the pandemic to his playing career, giving some advice and guidance along the way.

“We’ve all had our difficult times overcoming different adversities and challenges that we’re facing, and this one is no different,” Brady said of the challenges created by the pandemic. “I think what you understand when you’re going through things like this is you learn from them and you make the best of them. …

“Your future is going to be what you make of it,” Brady said to the students. “Because you‘re not going to be able to rely on people to do things for you. That’s not the way life is. If you want to be great at something, you’re going to have to put all your commitment and effort and discipline into doing just that.”

Well put.

