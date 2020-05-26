Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady on Sunday became a lot more relatable, as the world saw he’s not completely exceptional at everything he does.

As he and PGA pro Phil Mickelson fell to former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, it made some people like Brady even more to watch him chip shots completely over the green on one hole and struggle to find a fairway, though he did hole-out for birdie on the seventh.

Despite being the ultimate competitor he is, Brady was self deprecating after his very average showing.

“A great event and a great cause…winners all around,” Brady Tweeted in response to a tweet from Woods about the event that poked fun at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

“It was so fun having millions watch me shank shots, ask for lost ball rulings, and rip my pants wide open. Can’t wait to do it again. P.S. now that I’ve tried your sport, will you try mine??”

Let’s pump the breaks there Brady. We know your ego may have taken a tiny hit, but Mickelson is almost 50, and if the world wants to see Woods have any shot at reaching Jack Nicklaus’ record for the most majors, we can’t rick his back like that.

