The Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry will be renewed later this month.

Well, kind of.

The future Hall of Fame quarterbacks will take part in the second installment of “The Match.” Brady will be paired up with Phil Mickelson, while Manning will play alongside Tiger Woods.

Brady spoke about the highly anticipated event during a recent appearance on ESPN’s “STUpodity.” When asked if he’s ever grown tired of beating Manning, Brady looped in Peyton’s brother, Eli, to crack a self-deprecating joke.

“No, you kidding me? He’s got his fair share of mine, too,” Brady said. “Eli’s the one I’m actually happy I’m not playing ’cause I got no chance against Eli on the golf course. Peyton, I got a shot.”

Considering Eli Manning and the New York Giants are responsible for two of Brady’s three Super Bowl losses, it’s tough to blame the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller for feeling that way.

“The Match” is slated for Sunday, May 24 with a 3 p.m. ET tee off. All proceeds for the event, which will be televised on TBS and TNT, go toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

