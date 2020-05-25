Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady apparently already has his sights set on redemption.

Brady didn’t exactly live up to expectations in The Match: Champions for Charity. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback did hit arguably the best shot of the day at Medalist Golf Club, but his overall performance was pretty lousy, which he caught plenty of flak for on social media.

Not long after Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning emerged victorious in Hobe Sound Fla., Brady pitched an idea for the third installment of “The Match” in response to a tweet from J.J. Watt.

Well said, JJ. Thanks to all who made today possible. Match Part 3: you and I square off in some Oklahoma drills? https://t.co/tNsAyuVIyw — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020

It’s tough to completely count out one of the best athletes of all time, but the Houston Texans star pass rusher likely would have that one in the bag.

Fortunately for Brady, he won’t have to go up against Watt and the stout Texans defense in the upcoming NFL season. He will, however, have to go toe-to-toe with a handful of other tough units, including the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.

