Tom Brady’s marriage with the New England Patriots is over, but his bromance with Julian Edelman is alive and well.

Edelman on Saturday shared a photo of himself with his daughter, Lily Rose. “Family > Everything Else,” the Patriots receiver wrote in the caption.

And Brady, one of Edelman’s best friends, left a touching comment on the post.

Here’s Edelman’s Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

Family > Everything else #FamilyDay

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

And here’s Brady’s comment:

“Love that little angel.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Instagram/edelman11

At last, a social media exchange impossible to criticize.

More Patriots: Jarrett Stidham Helps Provide Meals To Families Amid Pandemic

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images