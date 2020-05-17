Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s marriage with the New England Patriots is over, but his bromance with Julian Edelman is alive and well.

Edelman on Saturday shared a photo of himself with his daughter, Lily Rose. “Family > Everything Else,” the Patriots receiver wrote in the caption.

And Brady, one of Edelman’s best friends, left a touching comment on the post.

Here’s Edelman’s Instagram:

And here’s Brady’s comment:

“Love that little angel.”

At last, a social media exchange impossible to criticize.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images