Mike Evans on Monday might have inadvertently fired a shot at his new quarterback.

Reacting to “The Last Dance” finale, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver confidently proclaimed LeBron James as the best basketball ever. Whats more, Evans labeled James as the greatest athlete of all time.

Take a look:

LeBron James not just the best basketball player ever. He’s the best athlete ever! In my opinion. What we see here on out from 👑 is just a bonus — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) May 18, 2020

Now, it’s possible Evans simply was referring to James’ athletic prowess, as the Los Angeles Lakers star’s combination of size, strength and speed truly is extraordinary. However, if you ask us, it seems like Evans was talking about James’ accomplishments and overall greatness in his sport.

If the latter is true, then Tom Brady might have something to say to his teammate. While James certainly belongs on the short list of greatest athletes/sports participants/whatever of all time, many people believe Brady and Jordan are on a slightly higher level, perhaps only shared by Tiger Woods, Muhammad Ali and Lionel Messi, among a few.

But hey, to each their own.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images