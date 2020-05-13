Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You’ll have to excuse Tom Brady. He’s new to the area.

Brady’s first couple of months with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have involved a pair of rather weird incidents in which it’s become quite clear the quarterback still is learning how to navigate his new home.

First, Brady was asked to leave a Tampa park after he was spotted working out there despite it being closed due to social distancing measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, Brady inadvertently entered the wrong house while trying to visit his new offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, at his Tampa area home.

Both situations obviously proved harmless — some reportedly wanted Brady disciplined for visiting Leftwich — but it’s still funny to see the six-time Super Bowl champion seemingly out of sorts down in Central Florida after spending his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

So, what exactly happened? Well, Brady offered a simple explanation this week on the “STUpodity” podcast.

“Well, it’s been new to Florida. So I don’t know quite where I’m going yet. So I’m trying to figure it out,” Brady said. “Normally in Boston, I’m stuck inside the house all day. So at least I get a chance to move around a little bit.”

Fair enough.

Brady conducted the interview from the golf course and soon will team up with Phil Mickelson to face Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning on the links. So, at least he’s soaking up that Florida sunshine.

It’ll be interesting to see whether there’s a learning curve on the field, too, as Brady will be tasked with learning a new offense and quickly getting up to speed with new teammates ahead of his first season with the Bucs.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports