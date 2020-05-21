Ryan Jensen quickly learned there’s a method to Tom Brady’s madness.

Brady and Jensen were among the Buccaneers who came together for an informal workout Tuesday, which marked the quarterback’s first known on-field training session with his new teammates. And according to a tweet from Jensen that night, he and Brady worked on a little more than the offense.

The six-time Super Bowl champion evidently made the Buccaneers center privy to one of his biggest pet peeves: sweat-covered footballs. While Brady’s way of amending the issue sounds farcical, he reminded the football world Wednesday that his way of operating has worked pretty well thus far.

Tough to argue with that.

Luckily for Jensen, the sweat issue is an easy fix. Buccaneers pass-catchers face a much more difficult challenge of building chemistry and getting on the same page as TB12.

More NFL: Nick Wright Reacts To Brady’s Workout With Bucs Teammates

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images