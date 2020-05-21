Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Jensen quickly learned there’s a method to Tom Brady’s madness.

Brady and Jensen were among the Buccaneers who came together for an informal workout Tuesday, which marked the quarterback’s first known on-field training session with his new teammates. And according to a tweet from Jensen that night, he and Brady worked on a little more than the offense.

The six-time Super Bowl champion evidently made the Buccaneers center privy to one of his biggest pet peeves: sweat-covered footballs. While Brady’s way of amending the issue sounds farcical, he reminded the football world Wednesday that his way of operating has worked pretty well thus far.

*Keys to a 21 year career https://t.co/EKrwOLMOIU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2020

Tough to argue with that.

Luckily for Jensen, the sweat issue is an easy fix. Buccaneers pass-catchers face a much more difficult challenge of building chemistry and getting on the same page as TB12.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images