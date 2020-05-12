Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski remain among the leaders of the NFL pack, despite their statuses as new faces in new places.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and tight end feature heavily on the list of the NFL’s best-selling jerseys, according to data from the league’s official online store, CBS’ Bryan DeArdo highlighted Monday. Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently owns the Nos. 1 and 2 spots on the top-10 list, while multiple versions of Brady’s and Gronkowski’s Bucs jerseys comprise all but one of the other spots.

Here are the 10 highest selling jerseys in the 2020 NFL league year to date, per DeArdo.

1. Tagovailoa (Dolphins aqua)

2. Tagovailoa (Dolphins white)

3. Brady (Buccaneers pewter alternative vapor)

4. Brady (Buccaneers white vapor)

5. Brady (Buccaneers red)

6. Brady (Buccaneers red vapor)

7. Gronkowski (Buccaneers pewter alternate)

8. Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals black)

9. Gronkowski (Buccaneers red)

10. Brady (Buccaneers pewter alternate)

Burrow and Tagovailoa have sparked excitement for the future in their new cities since the Bengals and Dolphins selected them first and fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, so it’s easy to understand why fans rush to buy their jerseys.

Brady’s Patriots jerseys were among the NFL’s most popular perennially, and sales of his Buccaneers jersey have skyrocketed since he joined Tampa. Like the aforementioned rookie quarterbacks, it’s no surprise Brady remains among the leaders for yet another season.

Gronkowski shocked the NFL last month when he came out of retirement in order to partner with Brady again. Those raised eyebrows have translated into jersey sales, as fans of him, Tampa and the NFL have bought his new shirt in droves.

The NFL year began March 18, and it’s likely these rankings will change over the next 10-plus months. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting the strong positions in which Brady and Gronkowski started.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images