Robert Kraft is parting ways with one of his most prized possessions for a great cause.

The New England Patriots owner recently became the latest high-profile member of the sports world to take part in the ALL IN Challenge, an initiative spearheaded by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin that aims to alleviate food insecurity. Kraft certainly lived up to the campaign’s name, as he put his Super Bowl LI championship ring up for auction.

The Patriots took to their official Instagram page to share Kraft’s contribution. The post prompted a comment from Tom Brady, who’s also taken part in the ALL IN Challenge.

“Love this! Great job RKK ❤️❤️,” Brady wrote.

Kraft wasn’t the only recipient of a Brady salute Monday. The star quarterback also congratulated Richard Seymour on his selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images