It would have comfortably fit him and all his entire new receiving corps, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appears to be parting ways with his Cadillac Escalade.

The luxury SUV, stretched and modified to his personal preference, is gong for a whopping $300,000.

The 2018 model was completely customized by Becker Automotive Design to be 20 inches longer and five inches taller and with a private jet-like interior. The six seats face two ways and have electric leg rests and wooden folding tables.

It has two television screens and Internet capabilities, too. Check out some photos here.

“Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy. From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise,” Brady is quoted as saying in the listing.

“I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug. With such limited time in my busy schedule, the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my playbook, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.”

And good news, while likely riding around in this to get from Brookline to Foxborough pretty often, Brady only put 13,000 miles on it.

Now it can be yours.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images