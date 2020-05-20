Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady on Tuesday took a break from trolling Peyton Manning.

Instead, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took a shot at Manning’s teammate for “The Match,” Tiger Woods.

The team of Manning and Woods will square off against Brady and Phil Mickelson this Sunday afternoon at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. Brady has been the leading the charge of pre-match entertainment, and that continued via his latest Instagram post, which called out Woods.

In fairness, that chirp also can be taken as a dig at Mickelson, but we digress.

As for Brady, his workout attire Tuesday didn’t feature a visor and slacks, but rather a helmet and shoulder pads. The star quarterback was spotted training with a handful of his Buccaneers teammates ahead of his first season in Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images