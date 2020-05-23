Expect Tom Brady to play to win Sunday.

Former NFL wide receiver Wes Welker predicted Friday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be “ultra-competitive” when he and Phil Mickelson face Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in “The Match: Champions For Charity.” The and NFL and golfing greats will hit the links at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., with all proceeds from their matchup benefitting COVID-19 relief efforts.

“He’s (Brady) more of a serious-type guy, wants to win, is ultra-competitive, and there’s gotta to be money on the line,” Welker said. “Peyton, there’s not as much gambling going on. It’s more about playing golf and let’s see who wins.”

Welker, who played with both Brady on the New England Patriots and Manning on the Denver Broncos,” suspects Brady will lash out at his equipment if he struggles during “The Match.”

“If he starts hitting bad shots and it gets bad, they’re going to get thrown or broken, for sure,” Welker said.

Brady has been trolling Manning and Woods ahead of the showdown. The chirping has been good natured, but no one should be surprised if and when Brady strikes a more serious tone once he arrives at the first hole.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images