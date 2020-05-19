Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When new photos of Tom Brady taking a field wearing Buccaneers gear emerged Monday morning, many people had one question: What about social distancing and COVID-19 and stuff?

Well, as it turns out, Brady and his new teammates reportedly weren’t breaking any rules.

The workout, which took place at Tampa’s Berkeley Preparatory School, was — and will continue to be — permitted by the NFL, according to multiple reports. Additionally, restrictions implemented amid the coronavirus crisis have been reduced across parts of Florida in recent days.

“Everyone associated with the NFL should follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts, including the NFLPA,” the NFL said in a statement, via NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Today's reported workout by Tom Brady and Buccaneers teammates at a Tampa high school, apparently organized by players, is permitted by the NFL, which is urging players to follow the guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts, including the NFLPA's. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) May 19, 2020

The NFL says Tom Brady's workouts with his new #Bucs teammates at a local high school are permitted: "Everyone associated with the NFL should follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts, including the NFLPA." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 19, 2020

Whether Brady and his teammates should be allowed to practice during these uncertain times remains up for debate.

Regardless, the sessions will provide Brady and the Buccaneers a needed opportunity to develop on-field chemistry as the 2020 season approaches.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images