Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Which Boston championship over the last 20 years was the best of the best?

NESN’s Tom Caron and The Sports Museum’s Rusty Sullivan attempted to answer that very question over the last week on “At Home With TC,” and concluded their countdown Friday night.

With the 2001 New England Patriots and the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the final two remaining championship squads, the duo chose which took the top spot as the most impressive over the last two decades.

Check out the segment above for more!

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images