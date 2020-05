Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tony Ferguson will fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title on Saturday night at UFC 249. But before that, he took a minute to verbally attack fellow lightweight rivals Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249’s virtual media day.

Hear what Ferguson said about his foes in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images