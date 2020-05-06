Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s official: Tua Tagovailoa is No. 1.

Well, that’s the number he’ll wear, anyway.

Tagovailoa, who was selected fifth overall by the Dolphins in this year’s NFL Draft, wore No. 13 while he was the quarterback at Alabama. Of course, Miami has that number retired due to Hall of Famer QB Dan Marino.

Naturally, many began to wonder which number Tagovailoa would wear. And that question was answered Tuesday.

For the Audience of 1🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kZYXaYVD1R — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) May 6, 2020

For Tagovailoa, though, he doesn’t care which number he dons.

“For me, I’m not too worried about what number I have. I understand No. 13 is retired, and it should be,” Tagovailoa said after the draft, via ESPN. “Dan Marino, he’s the GOAT. He’s like the mayor out there, and I have much respect for him. Whatever number I’m given by that organization, if it’s 78 or 99 — I’ll wear it. It doesn’t matter.”

More NFL: League

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images