NASCAR saw the Toyota 500 end early due to rain, but Chase Elliot saw his night end even earlier due to Kyle Busch.

Busch was riding Elliot’s tail with 27 laps to go in Wednesday night’s race in Darlington, S.C. when he clipped the Elliot from behind, turning the No. 9 car in the process. Naturally, Elliot wasn’t too happy with the move, and made it clear with one simple (and NSFW) gesture toward Busch as he drove away.

Of course, Twitter wasn’t pleased either.

Kyle Busch is lucky because he needed some police escort tonight if the fans where there that was uncalled for — Shabab Hossain (@shababhossain7) May 21, 2020

Intentional as hell — alisa frady (@AlisaFrady) May 21, 2020

#ParkKyleBusch for the rest of the season!!!! — Daniel Foreman (@MusicLovinGuy24) May 21, 2020

Nascar needs to park Kyle Busch!!!! — Rob (@b_a88) May 21, 2020

Not surprised at all. Kyle Busch doing Kyle Busch things. — Jamie Land (@the97Senator) May 21, 2020

Kyle Busch turning the most popular driver, huh. pic.twitter.com/pPTMn6yNlN — Seven the Loser (@B16B_11000RPM) May 21, 2020

Man if someone did that to Busch he’d be crying up a storm. — Chris Rahn (@chrisrahn) May 21, 2020

Kyle is not nascar-distancing properly. — Fish (@feedthefish79) May 21, 2020

Busch later said he “misjudged” the gap between him and Elliot, but we’re not sure how many people will buy that one.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images