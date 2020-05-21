NASCAR saw the Toyota 500 end early due to rain, but Chase Elliot saw his night end even earlier due to Kyle Busch.

Busch was riding Elliot’s tail with 27 laps to go in Wednesday night’s race in Darlington, S.C. when he clipped the Elliot from behind, turning the No. 9 car in the process. Naturally, Elliot wasn’t too happy with the move, and made it clear with one simple (and NSFW) gesture toward Busch as he drove away.

Of course, Twitter wasn’t pleased either.

Busch later said he “misjudged” the gap between him and Elliot, but we’re not sure how many people will buy that one.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images