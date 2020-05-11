Michael Jordan can count the most recent years of his life based on the social media memes that have been constructed.

Well, after Sunday night, Jordan certainly will have another grace his timeline for the foreseeable future.

It came when ESPN aired episode 8 of  “The Last Dance,” and took place as Jordan was watching a clip of former Seattle Supersonics point guard Gary Payton talking about their NBA Finals matchup, in which Jordan won for his fourth (of six) rings. (You can watch the clip here.)

And Twitter, like always, did what Twitter does and had some fun with it.

Never change, Twitter.

The fifth and final night of “The Last Dance,” showcasing episodes 9 and 10, will take place Sunday, May 17.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images