Michael Jordan can count the most recent years of his life based on the social media memes that have been constructed.

Well, after Sunday night, Jordan certainly will have another grace his timeline for the foreseeable future.

It came when ESPN aired episode 8 of “The Last Dance,” and took place as Jordan was watching a clip of former Seattle Supersonics point guard Gary Payton talking about their NBA Finals matchup, in which Jordan won for his fourth (of six) rings. (You can watch the clip here.)

And Twitter, like always, did what Twitter does and had some fun with it.

Me reading back my own tweets before they go on to get 2 likes #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/sFejVWtbVT — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) May 11, 2020

When people say LeBron is the 🐐 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/ZVxL7XV0Jl — Dylan C (@DylansRawTake) May 11, 2020

MJ finding out Steve Kerr coaches in the NBA pic.twitter.com/FQAujKEhHU — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) May 11, 2020

Steph Curry's Warriors were better than the Bulls#thelastdance pic.twitter.com/9jjJCqNpjt — FanDuel (@FanDuel) May 11, 2020

*Mitchell Trubisky drops back to pass* NFL Defenses: pic.twitter.com/5ekAtkW2o8 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) May 11, 2020

Every single iPad reaction moment will live on forever on twitter. Did the directors plan that? 😂 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/2fpDTjgbn2 — Jacquelyn Dahl (@JacquelynKDahl) May 11, 2020

Doordash Subtotal: $12.25

Delivery Fee: $3.99

Service Fee: $1.48

Taxes: $1.13 Final Price: $61.97 pic.twitter.com/34r1EoitD0 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 11, 2020

Me judging your homemade sourdough pic.twitter.com/BEUp6yPdMd — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) May 11, 2020

When people tweet that I’m fat pic.twitter.com/wzvVqN02F3 — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) May 11, 2020

New Jordan face alert #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/f9QWVT71Zk — Chillin in my Bacta (@DarthAmin) May 11, 2020

When someone sends you a risky text: pic.twitter.com/2wiUflsVdd — 𝗧𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝘂𝘅 (@tayfieux) May 11, 2020

Reggie Miller thought he was going to be the one to retire Michael Jordan? #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/bCJITDwn4T — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 11, 2020

Never change, Twitter.

The fifth and final night of “The Last Dance,” showcasing episodes 9 and 10, will take place Sunday, May 17.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images