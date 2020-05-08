Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The entire NFL schedule was released Thursday night and the opening game to the 2020 NFL season was announced.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host Kickoff 2020 inside Arrowhead Stadium as they welcome the Houston Texans. These two teams faced off in the 2019 playoffs, a game that saw the Chiefs storm back after being down 24-0 to eventually win 51-31.

Twitter was not so shockingly divided on this one.

Meh. Mahomes is just gonna thrash them again — Prime Rohan Davey (@DaveyRohan) May 8, 2020

Nfl : did you say you want the Texans ….

Everybody: no

Nfl: great the Texans start the nfl season !!! — kory korsakoff (@KorsakoffK) May 8, 2020

Should be a good one! — Rich Hohn (@RichHohn2016) May 8, 2020

And then, of course, is the reminder that both Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were selected after Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Twitter never forgets.

Bears fans watching this game like pic.twitter.com/jZHTDbDfTn — Eric Shun (@trillgates7) May 8, 2020

Trubisky Bowl — Brasileiro Texano (@Brasiltexano) May 8, 2020

The season is scheduled to begin Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

