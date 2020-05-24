To some, Tom Brady seems invincible. But did we just discover his kryptonite?

The veteran NFL quarterback teamed up with Phil Mickelson on Sunday to take on Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in “The Match II” at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. Unfortunately for Brady, his golf skills are, shall we say, less than stellar.

For Brady haters and Twitter trolls, however, this was a dream come true. And they hammered the 42-year-old early and often:

Big yikes.

Naturally, Brady shut the Internet up with one hell of a shot on the 7th hole. But his performance Sunday was otherwise lackluster.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images