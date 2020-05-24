Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To some, Tom Brady seems invincible. But did we just discover his kryptonite?

The veteran NFL quarterback teamed up with Phil Mickelson on Sunday to take on Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in “The Match II” at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. Unfortunately for Brady, his golf skills are, shall we say, less than stellar.

For Brady haters and Twitter trolls, however, this was a dream come true. And they hammered the 42-year-old early and often:

Tom Brady needs to stick to football. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) May 24, 2020

Wow. Brady sucks. — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) May 24, 2020

oh no Tom Brady is doing bad at sports. that’s such a shame pic.twitter.com/vp0FsJGZkC — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 24, 2020

Let's check in on team Mickelson/Brady. How's it going Phil? 😂 pic.twitter.com/KYUbKLwT5K — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) May 24, 2020

Tom Brady on the football field vs. the golf course: pic.twitter.com/wAgKM68H2P — SportsNation (@SportsNation) May 24, 2020

Summary of Brady so far: Watch #CapitalOnesTheMatch now on TNT pic.twitter.com/fo0MQ5XpAD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2020

Nobody: Tom Brady playing golf: pic.twitter.com/0Mg7lcFvxX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 24, 2020

Big yikes.

Naturally, Brady shut the Internet up with one hell of a shot on the 7th hole. But his performance Sunday was otherwise lackluster.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images