To some, Tom Brady seems invincible. But did we just discover his kryptonite?
The veteran NFL quarterback teamed up with Phil Mickelson on Sunday to take on Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in “The Match II” at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. Unfortunately for Brady, his golf skills are, shall we say, less than stellar.
For Brady haters and Twitter trolls, however, this was a dream come true. And they hammered the 42-year-old early and often:
Weak, cupped left wrist and steep. Tommy is toast (avocado toast). #doublewiper #TheMatch2
— Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) May 24, 2020
Tom Brady needs to stick to football.
— Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) May 24, 2020
Wow. Brady sucks.
— Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) May 24, 2020
oh no Tom Brady is doing bad at sports. that's such a shame
— SB Nation (@SBNation) May 24, 2020
Tom Brady's plan: #TheMatch:
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 24, 2020
— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 24, 2020
Let's check in on team Mickelson/Brady. How's it going Phil? 😂
— theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) May 24, 2020
Tom Brady on the football field vs. the golf course:
— SportsNation (@SportsNation) May 24, 2020
Summary of Brady so far:
Watch #CapitalOnesTheMatch now on TNT pic.twitter.com/fo0MQ5XpAD
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2020
Nobody:
Tom Brady playing golf: pic.twitter.com/0Mg7lcFvxX
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 24, 2020
Big yikes.
Naturally, Brady shut the Internet up with one hell of a shot on the 7th hole. But his performance Sunday was otherwise lackluster.
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images